James Krause plays truth or dare with TUF 25 questions
James Krause breaks down the latest episode of 'The Ultimate Fighter' before playing a hilarious game of truth or dare about the show.
More UFC Videos
Junior dos Santos wants to be 'the baddest man on the planet' again | UFC 211
1 day ago
Local MMA fighter James Krause to compete on 'The Ultimate Fighter'
1 day ago
Floyd Mayweather Sr. has some words for Conor McGregor
2 days ago
Dana White a huge fan of Anthony Joshua.
3 days ago
Conor McGregor had some words for single-discipline fighters
5 days ago
Andre chats with Justin Edwards of The Ultimate Fighter
6 days ago