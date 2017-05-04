James Krause plays truth or dare with TUF 25 questions

James Krause breaks down the latest episode of 'The Ultimate Fighter' before playing a hilarious game of truth or dare about the show.

More  UFC  Videos

Junior dos Santos wants to be 'the baddest man on the planet' again | UFC 211

Junior dos Santos wants to be 'the baddest man on the planet' again | UFC 211

1 day ago

Local MMA fighter James Krause to compete on 'The Ultimate Fighter'

Local MMA fighter James Krause to compete on 'The Ultimate Fighter'

1 day ago

Floyd Mayweather Sr. has some words for Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Sr. has some words for Conor McGregor

2 days ago

Dana White a huge fan of Anthony Joshua.

Dana White a huge fan of Anthony Joshua.

3 days ago

Conor McGregor had some words for single-discipline fighters

Conor McGregor had some words for single-discipline fighters

5 days ago

Andre chats with Justin Edwards of The Ultimate Fighter

Andre chats with Justin Edwards of The Ultimate Fighter

6 days ago

More UFC Videos