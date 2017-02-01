Paige VanZant inks publishing deal to release first book

UFC strawweight Paige VanZant can add author to her growing resume after inking a publishing deal to release her first book.

According to her management company at MMA Inc., VanZant has signed a deal with Hachette Book Group to release her first book in the near future.

VanZant told FOX Sports about the book ahead of her last fight with Michelle Waterson and now she has a book company backing her idea for the release.

“It’s a memoir. Obviously, people learned a little bit about my past and my story and I really haven’t told it all and it’s something I feel like I wouldn’t be able to say out loud so a book is the perfect way,” VanZant told FOX Sports this past December.

“Because it’s my words but I don’t have to say them out loud. I’m really excited. It’s just my story about how I became a fighter and what path I had to take to get here.”

Hachette Book Group has worked with several notable authors over the years, including James Patterson, David Baldacci, Brad Meltzer, Stephanie Meyer and J.K. Rowling.

Over the past couple of years, VanZant has stayed extremely busy both inside and outside the Octagon with an appearance on “Dancing with the Stars” while also fighting twice in 2016 as well.

VanZant has been anxious to get back in action in 2017 but it looks like she will also be releasing a book in the near future as well.