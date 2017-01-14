Oddsmaker sets staggering line on proposed Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight

The prospect of a Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight has created a mega-buzz about mega-bucks.

UFC boss Dana White was on The Herd on Friday, countering the boxer’s $15 million offer to the UFC superstar with one of $25 million to each combatant in a proposed boxing bout.

The superfight lends itself to the perfect storm for Las Vegas linemakers.

And it didn’t take long for one to post odds. Dave Mason of betonline.ag weighed in with his opinion on Twitter. In short, McGregor is quite the long shot.

That would make Mayweather a 1-20 favorite and McGregor, a 10-1 underdog.

That didn’t act as a deterrent to the first person looking to place a wager on the bout.