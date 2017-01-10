Nevada Commission will discuss removing marijuana from banned substances list

The Nevada State Athletic Commission will hold a hearing on Friday to discuss possible changes to the administrative code that could potentially remove marijuana as a banned substance.

Nevada voted to legalize marijuana in the state during the last election cycle in November and that decision could affect how the athletic commission polices athletes in the state, particularly when it comes to combat sports like boxing and mixed martial arts.

According to the upcoming agenda for the latest Nevada Commission meeting this Friday, the governing body will review “the possible exclusion of cannabinoids (marijuana) from the list of prohibited substances and methods pursuant to passage of Nevada ballot initiative question 2.”

The ballot initiative was the vote to legalize marijuana as a recreational drug in Nevada.

Nevada removing marijuana from the prohibited substances list would be a major move for the state considering WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) still considers the drug a banned substance.

USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) also adopts the WADA banned substances list and they are the group responsible for enforcing the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

USADA still considers marijuana a banned substance and would test for it in competition for athletes competing in the UFC.

Nevada has hit several athletes with hefty fines and suspensions in the past when they’ve tested positive for marijuana.

Most famously, Nick Diaz was originally handed a five-year ban when he tested positive for marijuana in Nevada for the third time. The suspension was eventually reduced down to 18 months and Diaz was just recently clear to return to action.

The commission will review the matter during the hearing on Friday along with possible changes to the MMA unified rules after the ABC (Association of Boxing Commissions) voted for several alterations to the existing rule set in a meeting during 2016.