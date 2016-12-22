Nate Diaz says he wants $20 million for his next fight

If the UFC wants Nate Diaz to take the Octagon in 2017, they better be ready to back up the truck.

The former title challenger told MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani that it would take a hefty sum of money to get him to fight again.

“I’m only fighting at lightweight for a big fight or 20 million just to take the call,” Diaz said. “Until then, I’m just living my life.”

Diaz hasn’t fought since suffering a majority decision loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in August. The Stockton native earned a reported $2 million for that bout, plus whatever his share of the record-breaking Pay-Per-View numbers were.

But now, Diaz is looking to make Blake Griffin numbers while he pursues the biggest fight he can get in the lightweight division.

He currently sits at sixth in the 155-pound rankings behind top contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, former champions Eddie Alvarez and Rafael Dos Anjos and surging striker Edson Barboza.

Diaz, however, does hold a win over current champion Conor McGregor and the completion of their trilogy would undoubtedly be his biggest payday, even after breaking the bank at UFC 202.

$20 million still sounds like a stretch though.