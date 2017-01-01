Jon Jones offers advice to Ronda Rousey following UFC 207 knockout loss

Jon Jones iss sending some advice to Ronda Rousey in the wake of her stunning upset loss at UFC 207.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is currently in the middle of a one year suspension after violating the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA’s) anti-doping policy just days out of his scheduled UFC 200 main event clash with rival Daniel Cormier, and after seeing fellow former champion Ronda Rousey undergoing some hard times of her own, he’s decided to offer her some advice.

Rousey made her highly-anticipated return to the Octagon this past weekend (Friday December 30, 2016) in the main event of UFC 207, as she took on current 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes. Nunes would make quick work of ‘Rowdy’, however, as she put the former Olympic Judoka away in only 48 seconds.

After suffering her second consecutive professional loss in the sport, Rousey has stated that she will now take time to reflect on her current situation and will make a decision regarding her career soon after.

With rumors continuing to swarm that the bout against Nunes could have been Rousey’s last, Jones took to his Twitter account to urge the former champ to pick herself up and try again:

Much criticism has come Rousey’s way as well for continuing to train under the tutelage of Edmond Tarverdyan, who has faced much scrutiny regarding his mixed martial arts (MMA) training abilities. It seems Jones shares the same sentiments as the majority of fighters and fans, and believes ‘Rowdy’ will be better off switching over to a more prestigious gym with some credibility in the sport of MMA.

