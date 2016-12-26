Madison Keys announces she will miss the 2017 Australian Open

Madison Keys is a rising star on the WTA Tour. She announced this week that she will miss the 2017 Australian Open.

Madison Keys announced that she will unfortunately miss the 2017 Australian Open.

Keys is coming off a strong season where she apparently had surgery on her wrist just days after the season-ending WTA Finals.

2016 was Keys’ debut at the year-end WTA Finals in Singapore. Despite a strong 2016 season, the young American tennis player will have to delay her start to the 2017 season.

In 2016, Keys saw herself advance to the fourth round in both the French Open and the US open. She also made the WTA Finals and seemed poised to make a splash on tour right at the start of 2017. She will, however, miss the first major tournament of the season.

The American announced that she will miss the tournament via Twitter.

Keys appeared optimistic about her recovery and return to the court. She is now being coached by former world No. 1 Lindsay Davenport.

It seems that Keys does not want to rush her return to competitive matches following the arthroscopic surgery to her left wrist. According to the American, the surgery went well and she is already training.

The WTA Tour will be excited to have her back in the mix. After such a strong 2016 season, Keys showed that she can have an impact on the tour and will be a formidable player in major tournaments. Her absence will make both Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber stronger favorites to win the first Grand Slam of the season.

