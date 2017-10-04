Sooners FB Dimitri Flowers: ‘We have the best offensive line in the country’

Flowers: 'We have the best offensive line in the country'

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Baker Mayfield on Bye Week, Preparing For Iowa State

Baker Mayfield on Bye Week, Preparing For Iowa State

15 mins ago

Sooners FB Dimitri Flowers: 'We have the best offensive line in the country'

Sooners FB Dimitri Flowers: 'We have the best offensive line in the country'

15 mins ago

Former Mizzou commit getting second chance at Trinity Valley CC | JuCo Route

Former Mizzou commit getting second chance at Trinity Valley CC | JuCo Route

1 hr ago

Is a Cavaliers-Warriors 2017-18 NBA Finals rematch a lock again?

Is a Cavaliers-Warriors 2017-18 NBA Finals rematch a lock again?

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson is amazing on AND off the field | Texans Huddle

Deshaun Watson is amazing on AND off the field | Texans Huddle

12 hours ago

Bill O'Brien: 'We Have The Best Fans In The League' | Texans Huddle

Bill O'Brien: 'We Have The Best Fans In The League' | Texans Huddle

12 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»