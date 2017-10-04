Jason Garrett: ‘Sean Lee is day-to-day’
Jason Garrett: 'Sean Lee is day-to-day'
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Only Musician You Can Listen To Forever | Texans Buzz
15 mins ago
Deshaun Watson is amazing on AND off the field | Texans Huddle
15 mins ago
Bill O'Brien: 'We Have The Best Fans In The League' | Texans Huddle
15 mins ago
Jason Garrett: 'Sean Lee is day-to-day'
15 mins ago
Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 4
1 hr ago
Does Aaron Judge need playoff success to validate historic year?
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED