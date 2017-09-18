Nick Wright: ‘Dak has been nothing but excellent since he set foot in the NFL 19 games ago’

Nick says Dak can still win if Zeke struggles.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Skip Bayless: 'My Cowboys were not ready!' against the Broncos'

Skip Bayless: 'My Cowboys were not ready!' against the Broncos'

1 hr ago

Nick Wright: 'Dak has been nothing but excellent since he set foot in the NFL 19 games ago'

Nick Wright: 'Dak has been nothing but excellent since he set foot in the NFL 19 games ago'

1 hr ago

DQ Big Game of the Week | Gregory-Portland vs. CC Carroll

DQ Big Game of the Week | Gregory-Portland vs. CC Carroll

3 hours ago

Troy Aikman surprised by Cowboys subpar offensive performance

Troy Aikman surprised by Cowboys subpar offensive performance

13 hours ago

Right bullpen for the job | Rangers Live

Right bullpen for the job | Rangers Live

17 hours ago

Joey Gallo hit it a long way in the 2nd | Ranger Live

Joey Gallo hit it a long way in the 2nd | Ranger Live

17 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»