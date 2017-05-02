Ahmed Hamdy signs with TCU hoops as grad transfer from VCU

Nov 23, 2016; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Baylor Bears guard Manu Lecomte (20) and forward Johnathan Motley (5) battle for the ball with Virginia Commonwealth Rams forward Ahmed Hamdy-Mohamed (23) in the first half during the 2016 Battle 4 Atlantis in the Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former VCU forward Ahmed Hamdy is going to TCU, where he will be immediately eligible to play next season as a graduate transfer.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon announced Hamdy’s signing Tuesday. Dixon says the 6-foot-9, 240-pound Hamdy is a big man who runs the floor well and can score in the post.

Hamdy, a native of Egypt, spent the past two seasons at VCU. Hamdy averaged 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds last season.

Before going to VCU, he played as a freshman at Lee College, a community college in Texas.

Hamdy is the sixth newcomer set to join the Horned Frogs in the fall after they won the NIT championship in Dixon’s first season.