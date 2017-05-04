PHOTOS: San Antonio Spurs dominate Houston Rockets in Game 2

May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (left) steals the ball from Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden (right) during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.
USA Today SportsSoobum Im
Game 2: San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets
May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with Pau Gasol (16) against the Houston Rockets during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.
May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden (13) defends during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.
May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) defends during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.
May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker (9) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (10) defends during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.
May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills (8) shoots the ball past Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.
May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball over Houston Rockets power forward Ryan Anderson (3) during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.
May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.
May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili (20) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario (42) defends during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.
May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs power forward David Lee (10) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden (13) defends during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.
May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley (2) looks on during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.
May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Danny Green (14) shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.
May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Danny Green (14) is fouled while shooting by Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden (13) during the first half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.