Heisman Forecast: Will Baker Mayfield's antics come back to haunt Oklahoma QB?

When he planted the Oklahoma flag at midfield in Ohio Stadium, you could buy that Baker Mayfield got caught up in the emotion of having just knocked off then-No. 2 Ohio State. But seeing the video of Mayfield talking trash to Baylor players before Week 4's game, it's probably a lot more likely that something else is at play.

Baker Mayfield has a Baker Mayfield problem, and you wonder if after what he went through this offseason, if it's enough on-field incidents to hurt his standing in the eyes of Heisman Trophy voters.

If you haven't seen it yet, during the pregame at McLane Stadium, the No. 3 Sooners quarterback told Bears players "You forgot who daddy is! I'm gonna have to spank you today!"

He would go and threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns and run for another 30 yards in a closer-than-expected 49-41 win that, if we're putting on the punishment scale, was probably closer to light pat than an actual spanking.

Those "daddy" comments would be a lot more disposable if not for the fact that we've already seen the Ohio State incident and there's of course, video of Mayfield being arrested back on Feb. 25 in Arkansas. He was booked for public intoxication and disorderly conduct and for fleeing and resisting arrest.

His punishment was 35 hours of community service and participating in alcohol education services at Oklahoma, and he released a statement in which he said he is "continuing to dedicate myself to the high standard that everyone rightfully expects form someone in my position."

Like planting a flag at midfield in an opponent's stadium and trash talking before a game.

As a Heisman voter, judging morality isn't part of the job. I still voted for Florida State's Jameis Winston in 2013 amid his scandal, backed Auburn's Cam Newton in 2010 during the pay-for-play questions. But it's hard to deny that voters don't take those issues into account. Winston was left off 115 ballots in his win and 105 voters didn't include Newton on their's.

With more trouble brewing around him, Winston in 2014 had the worst finish for any returning winner that made it through a season healthy at sixth in the voting and Johnny Manziel faced similar scrutiny in 2013 when he came in fifth in his follow-up campaign.

Mayfield may end up winning the Heisman and he may end up at the top of this voter's ballot. The point is, don't be surprised if he does win that he's left off a sizable number of voters' entires. The voting populace may have been able to overlook an offseason police-run, but it's having in-season incidents, ones that are happening in the public eye, that could truly end up hurting the Sooners QB.

Before we look at the Forecaster's players who are primed to rise and fall in the race this week, here's a real-time look at the ballot.

1. Saquon Barkley, RB Penn State

2. Baker Mayfield, QB Oklahoma

3. Mason Rudoplh, QB Oklahoma State