Epic Belk Bowl comeback gives Virginia Tech momentum for ’17

Three-Point Stance: Epic comeback gives Virginia Tech momentum for '17

Arkansas collapsed. Again. The Razorbacks entered Thursday ranked 110th in second-half scoring margin, and that they squandered a 24-0 halftime lead over Virginia Tech will have that be the biggest storyline from the Belk Bowl.

But that would be to undermine what Justin Fuente and the Hokies pulled off in their 35-24 win, giving the program its first 10-win season since 2011 and marked the third-largest bowl comeback in a decade (and the biggest for any Hokies team).

It's a springboard kind of a win for a program that could bring back all of its key pieces on offense (more on that later).

