James Rodriguez scores his first Bundesliga goal in first start for Bayern
James Rodriguez scores for Bayern Munich in his first Bundesliga start for the team.
More Soccer Videos
James Rodriguez scores his first Bundesliga goal in first start for Bayern
15 mins ago
With Manuel Neuer out until January, can Sven Ulreich fill his shoes for Bayern?
15 mins ago
Monchengladbach's Raffael breaks the deadlock against Stuttgart
1 hr ago
Which team debuts atop our European Power Rankings?
20 hours ago
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo | 2017 MLS Highlights
20 hours ago
New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union | 2017 MLS Highlights
20 hours ago
More Soccer Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED