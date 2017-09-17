Bayern and Leverkusen bounce back in Matchday 4 of the Bundesliga
Ian Joy and Eric Wynalda go over some big results from Matchday 4.
More Soccer Videos
Bayern and Leverkusen bounce back in Matchday 4 of the Bundesliga
15 mins ago
Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Koln | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
15 mins ago
Philipp gives Dortmund the lead vs. Koln just two minutes in | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
2 hours ago
Bayer Leverkusen vs. SC Freiburg | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
3 hours ago
1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
3 hours ago
RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights
23 hours ago