Watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic troll Paul Pogba in hilarious impromptu ‘Pogtalk’

The chemistry at Manchester United right now is hard to deny. The club is unbeaten in their last 15 games across all competitions, and both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba have been clicking.

That chemistry clearly translates off the pitch too. In an interview released Friday, Ibrahimovic was fielding questions from former player and current Sky Sports analyst Thierry Henry when Ibrahimovic invited Pogba to join — and then proceeded to make quips at Pogba’s expense the whole time.

“If you want to come, come. Come and sit next to two big players,” Ibrahimovic joked. “Come and enjoy the moment. Here you only listen, you don’t talk.”

WATCH: Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba gatecrashes Thierry Henry's interview with Zlatan Ibrahimovic https://t.co/eWlj7bIecu pic.twitter.com/Fv80SmGhNb — Sky Football ⚽️ (@SkyFootball) January 13, 2017

Henry tried to get the interview back on track, but it wasn’t long before Ibrahimovic steered it back to making fun of Pogba. Pointing out that Pogba hit the post in a 2-0 victory over Hull City in the EFL Cup, Ibrahimovic joked that he was taking free kicks from now on.

“Did it go in? No, so I’m taking the next one. I said to him, if you score, I’ll leave it for you, but you will get one possibility. I was watching and hoping it went in. I’m sorry Pog! But it will come.”

Ibrahimovic then offered this strange proverb about Pogba scoring goals in a very Zlatan moment: “When the lion is not there, the cats will come.”

The impromptu interview ended with Pogba getting ready to leave the set when Ibrahimovic quips: “You just put down the ratings! Now leave this stage. We’ve lost followers so leave so we can get our followers back.”

Key highlights:



☑ Zlatan demands to know why Pogba is sweating before Henry can ask another question. It was just raining outside. You’re sitting next to a huge window, Zlatan.

☑ Pogba’s name is versatile. As Zlatan explains: “Pogtalk, Pogmeeting, Poginterview. Everything we do is Pog, not just Pogboom.”

☑ On Sunday’s match vs. Liverpool, Henry asks if Zlatan will score and Zlatan says, “You do a Pogpass, I’ll do a Poggoal. We need Pogpoints.”

☑ Pogba, who has been kneeling on the ground the whole time, stands up and Zlatan tells him to crouch back down. Pogba explains, “My knee…” and Henry laughs, “Already?!” You’ve got to love the retired player making fun of how frail the current star is.

