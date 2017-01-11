Watch Luis Suarez score his 100th career Barcelona goal with devilish volley

Luis Suarez is doing exactly what Barcelona bought him to do: score goals. On Wednesday, the Barcelona striker notched an impressive volley to open up the scoring against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey’s round of 16.

The take was a delightful one, as Suarez backpedaled to get himself in position to unleash a lethal, low-flying volley.

Simply textbook! … If you’re reading doctorate level textbooks on how to shoot and score, that is. Not only was the goal impressive, but Suarez hit an impressive milestone with the volley, as well. The goal marked the Uruguayan’s 100th tally across all competitions. That’s not a bad haul in just three years of service at the club.

Of course, rolling up 40 goals in 35 La Liga appearances alone last season played a huge role in him hitting the century mark, and still just 29 years old, Suarez likely has plenty more goals to add to his account for the Blaugrana. If they can all be as dope as this one, that would be fantastic.