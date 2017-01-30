Watch Arsenal’s players go absolutely nuts when Roger Federer wins Australian Open

Roger Federer won the Australian Open on Sunday, beating his old rival Rafa Nadal in an epic five-set match to take home his 18th Grand Slam title. The Swiss legend had lost six of the previous eight Grand Slam finals against Nadal, and his compatriot Granit Xhaka was watching intently alongside a number of Arsenal players in their training center as the two battled.

When Federer won, almost the entire squad went NUTS, and Xhaka got it all on camera.

What a game!!! The KING is back, the one and only @rogerfederer 🎾🏆 #legend #AustralianOpen A video posted by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:47am PST

The place erupts with glee, minus the participation of Spaniards Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal and Lucas Perez, who were obviously rooting for their countryman Nadal.

Pick your best reaction out of the bunch though. There’s Mesut Ozil immediately rushing over to dole out the bantz, then there’s Shkodran Mustafi dancing like a bug on a hot flame. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s pure look of disbelief and joy might just be the most underrated out of all of them.

Still, looks like those Gunners love them some Fed. And who can blame them?