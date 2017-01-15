Sevilla just snapped Real Madrid’s unbeaten streak one match after they set the record

Well, Real Madrid’s new unbeaten record didn’t last long.

Real Madrid etched a place in history books three days ago with a new Spanish record for the longest unbeaten streak, but that streak ended abruptly in their very next game on Sunday vs. Sevilla, thanks to Stevan Jovetic’s dramatic winner in stoppage time. With the 2-1 loss to Sevilla, Madrid’s streak ends at 40 matches unbeaten.

Madrid hadn’t lost since their defeat to VfL Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie last season. Since then, they’ve gone on to win Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, giving Zinedine Zidane more trophies (three) than he had losses (two), up until Sunday’s Sevilla loss. They recorded 30 wins and 10 draws over that unbeaten period.

It took an own-goal from Sergio Ramos and Jovetic’s late strike, but Madrid’s unbeaten streak is now snapped. They’ll look to bounce back and restart their run on January 18th at home against Celta Vigo.

