Watch a fan get Sergio Ramos to swap his shirt for a tray of pork

They say the quickest way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is proof positive of this phenomenon. A savvy fan promised Ramos a tray of pork in exchange for the defender’s jersey, and it all worked out.

The fan named Sergio Sanchez made a sign that read, “Sergio, if you give me your shirt, I’ll give you a tray of pork in lard,” per AP. Sanchez, who hails from an area in Spain well-known for the gift, took the sign to the Santiago Bernabeu for last Sunday’s match against Real Sociedad.

Ramos apparently noticed, and a bargain had been struck. And thankfully, it was all caught on camera.

Sergio Ramos le cambia su camiseta a un nota que tenía una pancarta en la cual le solicitaba permutarla por un paquete de lomo en manteca pic.twitter.com/m2x7JW4KwU — Rinat Rafaé (@colussokukleta) January 31, 2017

Look at how badly he wants it! He gestures not just once, but twice for the pack of delicious meat. Defenders have to wrestle around with other players and, or course, run during a match. Working up a sweat, they’ve earned a sizable snack. Ramos did the smart thing and brought one to the locker room.

Now, if only Cristiano Ronaldo could trade his kit for some nice cuts of filet …