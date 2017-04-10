Attorneys: Everton’s Ross Barkley victim of ‘unprovoked attack’ in Liverpool club

Authorities are investigating an incident involving Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who was allegedly punched in the face during a night out at a Liverpool bar, according to attorneys representing the England international.

CCTV footage from social media shows what appears to be the 23-year-old England player being hit in the face by a man, in what Barkley’s attorney has called an “unprovoked attack.”

[Warning: Explicit language]

Ross Barkley getting caught off guard last night in a club. 😵pic.twitter.com/b5tLyXDmjy — Premier League (@EPLBible) April 10, 2017

The video shows a man who appears to be Barkley on CCTV in the bar speaking calmly to an unidentified man, who then suddenly lands two punches before being dragged away.

“Ross was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him on Sunday evening,” said Matt Himsworth, managing director of Himsworths Legal, Barkley’s legal representation.

Everton have not issued an official statement, and no complaint has been made to the police as of yet, but authorities issued a statement outlining their intention to investigate the incident. “Merseyside Police is aware of footage online reportedly showing an assault in a bar in Liverpool city centre. No report of an assault has been received but officers are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

There’s not yet any word on the reason for the alleged assault on Barkley, whose future at Everton was recently called into doubt by manager Ronald Koeman, who hinted the England midfielder may be sold. “We offer him a new contract, and then [there are] two possibilities,” he said when asked what he could do to keep Barkley. “One, he signs that contract, if he doesn’t sign that contract then we need to sell the player. It’s simple, it’s not so difficult in my opinion.”