Ray Hudson narrating FIFA 17’s best goals of the year is absolutely incredible

Have you ever scored a bona fide banger in FIFA and wished verbal gymnast Ray Hudson was there to orate your digital brilliance? If so, you’re not alone, and EA Sports is here to make those dreams come true. They’ve tapped the legendary commentator to narrate the best goals of the year, from scorpion kicks, to impossible free kicks, to tiki taka genius. And it’s predictably incredible.

WATCH the best goals of the year in #FIFA17 narrated by the legendary @RayHudson https://t.co/Y32Cgj5wHJ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 22, 2016

There are some absolutely outlandish goals in the mix, and Hudson’s commentary style fits them to a T.

His signature screeches of surprise, howls of delight, and impossibly descriptive calls make FIFA’s best of the best even better, and now it’s hard to imagine playing the game without the excitable Englishman on the call.

Maybe for FIFA 18, they’ll tap Ray as the new voice of FIFA. We can only hope.

