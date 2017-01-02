Pep Guardiola’s interview after Manchester City’s win was so awkward

Pep Guardiola came into the Premier League under intense scrutiny from the start. After his team’s fantastic beginning to the season, things looked like they might be smooth sailing for the legendary Spanish manager, but now the slog and grind of the English league seems to be having a significant effect on the former Barcelona and Bayern boss.

City beat Burnley 2-1, but Guardiola’s demeanor after the match was anything but celebratory. Sullen, tired, and laconic, he deadpanned one of the most awkward post-match interviews of the year.

"Pep, you don't seem happy that you've won?" How awkward is this? pic.twitter.com/JPXfIOBdKF — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 2, 2017

It’s painful to watch.

It’s easy to misread body language and facial expressions, but Pep already looks fed up. Whether it’s the tight fixture schedule, lack of a winter break, referee’s decisions, or just the fact that his best holding midfielder can’t seem to stay on the pitch for more than two matches in a row, he doesn’t appear to be a man who’s enjoying his life right now.

His repeated insistence that “more than you believe, I’m happy” wasn’t quite convincing, but we’ll have to take his word on it. After all, despite their early struggles, City are still third in the league, and they have money to spend in January should Guardiola feel the need or desire to bolster the squad.

Happy new year, Pep. Put a smile on that face.