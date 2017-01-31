Non-league side reveals its big Deadline Day purchase: A new rake

Non-league side Barton Rovers may play in semi-professional Southern League Division One Central, but they didn’t want to sit out transfer Deadline Day on Tuesday. So they got to work and did a bit of business to improve the side.

They bought a rake.

I must say it is an impressive rake. Tall, sturdy, and at under seven pounds, I’d say the price is right. A good deal if you ask me.

Another commenter also noticed a similarity to a Premier League striker.

So there you have it. Barton Rovers have signed the next Peter Crouch. Or, at the very least, will have something to keep the leaves off the field.

zelalem

13

gallery: Transfer Deadline Day: All the moves as they happen