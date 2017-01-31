Non-league side reveals its big Deadline Day purchase: A new rake

Non-league side Barton Rovers may play in semi-professional Southern League Division One Central, but they didn’t want to sit out transfer Deadline Day on Tuesday. So they got to work and did a bit of business to improve the side.

They bought a rake.

Deadline day signing news, not to be out done by the 'Big Boys' we have spent £6.99 at Homebase on a new rake #NonLeague its how we roll. pic.twitter.com/8eTT9EE1bi — Barton Rovers FC (@bartonroversfc) January 31, 2017

I must say it is an impressive rake. Tall, sturdy, and at under seven pounds, I’d say the price is right. A good deal if you ask me.

Another commenter also noticed a similarity to a Premier League striker.

@bartonroversfc @ErikaAUFC To be fair that's pretty much how I remember Peter Crouch looking in his @DulwichHamletFC days. He turned out OK — Matt C (@chinmj) January 31, 2017

So there you have it. Barton Rovers have signed the next Peter Crouch. Or, at the very least, will have something to keep the leaves off the field.