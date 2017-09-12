No Monaco fans in Istanbul for Champions League match
PARIS (AP) Monaco says it won’t organize a trip for its fans to travel to Turkish side Besiktas when the clubs meet in the Champions League in November.
Monaco says the French body in charge of the fight against hooliganism has advised the club against bringing supporters to Istanbul.
Besiktas will be hosting Monaco on Nov. 1 in Group G of the Champions League.
Monaco says it won’t ask Besiktas to open the away fans area in the stadium and asked its fans not to travel on their own.
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW
-
2:30p ETBarcelona vs. Juventus
-
2:30p ETManchester Utd vs. FC Basel
-
1:30p ETManchester United v FC Basel - Bonus Feed: Match 360
-
1:30p ETBarcelona v Juventus - Bonus Feed: Match 360
-
2:40p ETManchester United v FC Basel - Bonus Feed: Tactical View
-
2:40p ETManchester United v FC Basel - Bonus Feed: Reverse ISO Cam
-
2:40p ETBarcelona v Juventus - Bonus Feed: Tactical View
-
2:40p ETBarcelona v Juventus - Bonus Feed: Reverse ISO Cam
-