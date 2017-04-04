How to watch Manchester United vs. Everton: Game time, live stream, TV channel

Manchester United will host Everton on Tuesday in a midweek English Premier League clash.

United is in fifth place in the league entering Tuesday with 53 points, five behind Manchester City for fourth but with a game in hand. Jose Mourinho's side drew West Brom 0-0 on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Everton fell 3-1 in the Merseyside Derby to Liverpool on Saturday. The Blues are currently in seventh with 50 points, though the club has played two more games than Manchester United and sixth-place Arsenal.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch Man United vs. Everton and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

This article originally appeared on