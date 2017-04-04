How to watch Manchester United vs. Everton: Game time, live stream, TV channel

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Romelu Lukaku of Everton competes with Ander Herrera of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on December 4, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United will host Everton on Tuesday in a midweek English Premier League clash. 

United is in fifth place in the league entering Tuesday with 53 points, five behind Manchester City for fourth but with a game in hand. Jose Mourinho's side drew West Brom 0-0 on Saturday at Old Trafford. 

Everton fell 3-1 in the Merseyside Derby to Liverpool on Saturday. The Blues are currently in seventh with 50 points, though the club has played two more games than Manchester United and sixth-place Arsenal. 

See how to watch Tuesday's game below. 

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch Man United vs. Everton and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

 

This article originally appeared on