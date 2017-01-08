This lovely Julian Draxler chip-goal sets some high expectations for his PSG move

Julian Draxler, one of the most exciting up-and-coming wingers in Europe, has only been with Paris Saint Germain for five days, but he’s already scoring goals that PSG surely wanted when they signed him.

It took until two minutes from fulltime vs. a weak Bastia side for Draxler to score his debut goal in the Coupe de France, but it’s the finish that sets high expectations for the youngster.

PSG will be expecting – and needing – plenty more where that came from. Draxler arrives in Paris as PSG is struggling, particularly in the star goal-scoring ranks. Edison Cavani has delivered so far, but he’s often had to do it all himself with Angel Di Maria missing the mark and Lucas Moura lacking consistency. PSG is the most talented squad in France, but sits third on the Ligue 1 table.

Draxler instantly adds speed, versatility and creativity to PSG’s attack, and it hasn’t exactly come cheap for the club. PSG reportedly spent more than €35 million on the transfer fee to land the winger, which isn’t too bad if he can live up to his potential.

But Draxler, for all his obvious talent, leaves behind a Wolfsburg stint that was frustrating at best. There have been rumors of him being a negative presence in the locker room of the Bundesliga club, not to mention a poor scoreless campaign this first half of the season.

It’s a fresh start in Paris for the 23-year-old, though. A blowout Coupe de France match may not say too much about what Draxler can do for PSG when the going gets tough, but his presence should create some competition in the line-up – and if that can spark the likes of Di Maria into form, that would be a welcome side effect, too.

It remains to be seen whether Draxler can shed his baggage and help PSG start clicking, but Saturday’s 7-0 thrashing of Bastia certainly wasn’t a bad start.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER