Jose Mourinho tries to deflect from United’s draw by lashing out at Jurgen Klopp

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United passed up a golden chance to push even further into top-four contention with their draw against Hull, and Mourinho himself was in vintage form during in the post-match interview circuit. Not only did he lash out at the referees and Jurgen Klopp to deflect from his team’s performance, he ended up storming out of the press conference in anger.

There weren’t any truly controversial decisions against United during the Hull match, but there were plenty of missed chances and spurned opportunities. For Mourinho, though? His focus was on Jurgen Klopp and the referees.

“The rules for me are different,” Mourinho insisted to Sky Sports after seeing his team fluff chance after chance and pass up a golden opportunity to draw closer to the top four.

Continued Mourinho, “I don’t want to speak much because I pay lots of fines. I pay more than others, much more than others.

“For example, yesterday one manager was told by an official ‘I love your emotion’.

“Today [Wednesday] I was told to sit down or I have to go to the stands. On the pitch was the same. I don’t want to speak much because I don’t want to pay fines.”

That “one manager” was obviously Klopp, who spoke about his interesting run-in with the fourth official during Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea. Clearly, “The Special One” didn’t appreciate the treatment Klopp received, and he lashed out in vintage Mou fashion.

“They [officials] don’t like my emotion. I think what happens this season is not for me to say.”

Mourinho was so incensed, he even stormed out of the press conference petulantly, directing one last parting shot at reporter Martin Fisher: “If you don’t know football, you shouldn’t have a microphone.”

Mourinho’s been in and around the Premier League for much longer than Klopp, and he’s made a reputation for himself, for better or (definitely) for worse. He’s had run-ins with a number of referees in the league, and at this point, he’s probably run out of goodwill. He’s not making any friends with the men in charge, and railing against them in public probably won’t help him any moving forward.

Maybe he should take a page out of Klopp’s book?