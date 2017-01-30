Hull City’s Ryan Mason released from hospital after skull fracture and surgery

One week after fracturing his skull in a scary collision on the field, Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has made enough progress to be discharged from the hospital.

Mason underwent surgery on his skull following a clash in a fixture vs. Chelsea on Jan. 22, and Hull City announced Monday he is able to continue his recovery at home.

“The club is delighted to report that Ryan Mason has been discharged from St. Mary’s Hospital in London,” the statement said. “Ryan will now continue his recovery and early stages of rehabilitation at home and the club would once again like to place on record its thanks to everybody who has been involved in Ryan’s care so far.”

Mason collided with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill in the box during the match and while Cahill continued play, Mason had to be stretched off the field after a 9-minute delay. Chelsea coach Antonio Conte later admitted that Cahill wasn’t feeling well after the collision either and called it a “very bad” accident.

It’s not clear when or if Mason will return to playing, but the skull fracture was serious enough that it was considered a positive sign when Mason was able to speak after the surgery. During his absence, Hull City players wore special warm-up jerseys with Mason’s name and No. 25 in his honor.

Hull City used their statement on Monday to call attention to the risks involved for head collisions in soccer and said that the quick response from the medical professionals at the game prevented Mason from suffering a more serious injury. The club also thanked Headway, an organization dedicated to support for brain injuries.

“A clash of heads can occur in any game of football or indeed any contact sport and, while we cannot eliminate all risks, the exemplary reaction of all those involved in supporting Ryan prevented the player from suffering a worse outcome,” Headway’s chief executive Peter McCabe said in the club’s statement.

Here’s hoping for a quick and smooth recovery.