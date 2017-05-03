Roma legend Francesco Totti to retire after 25 years, join front office

After 25 years at AS Roma, Francesco Totti is retiring and will join the club's front office as a director.

The club's new sporting director, Monchi, confirmed that Totti will be hanging up his cleats at the end of the season, closing the book on one of the more storied playing careers in the sports's history. Totti has spent his entire career at Roma, where he has made almost 800 appearances, scoring 250 goals in Serie A and 307 in all competitions. At 38 years and 59 days, he's the oldest scorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League

“I already knew that he had this agreement with the club [to become a director] and that this was going to be his last year as a player before starting as a director,” Monchi said in a press conference on Wednesday. “Francesco is Roma and I'm going to ask him to be close to me. Even if I can only learn 1% of what he knows, that is already a lot.”

Totti told SI's Brian Straus last summer that he had opportunities to go to other clubs, where winning more domestic and continental silverware could have come easily.

“I'd probably have more winners' medals to my name now and I'd certainly have been involved in more Champions League semifinals and finals. But I feel a huge sense of pride at having worn the Roma jersey for so many years and knowing I've given my all for the club,” Totti said.

Added Roma general manager Mauro Baldissoni: “Francesco is the son of the city. He’s not just a player. He’s not just the best player. He’s not just the idol. He’s a person of the family. He’s a brother. He’s a son of the people.”

Starting next season, he'll have a new role within the club for the first time in a quarter century.

