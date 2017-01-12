Former England manager Graham Taylor has died at 72

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died, as was confirmed by a statement from his family. He was 72.

The family’s statement read:

“With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”

Taylor served as manager at Lincoln City, Watford, Aston Villa and Wolves and helmed the England side from 1990 to 1993. As a player, Taylor was a defender for Grimsby and Lincoln City before assuming the managerial duties at Lincoln.

Taylor led England to qualify for the 1992 European Championships, though the team was knocked out in the group stages. He resigned in 1993 after England failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.

Graham Taylor: a charming man, and very kind. His time with England might have soured him. He refused to let that happen. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) January 12, 2017

In recent years, Taylor served as a pundit for BBC and BT Sport.