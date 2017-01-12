Dimitri Payet wants out of West Ham; manager says he’s going nowhere

Dimitri Payet is not leaving West Ham, at least according to his manager Slaven Bilic.

Bilic gave a press conference on Thursday when he said that Payet had asked to leave the club, but that he had no intentions on selling him.

“He wants to leave,” said Bilic. “The club, as I’ve said so many times before, we don’t want to sell him. …Until he changes his attitude, he’s out of the team. He isn’t going to train with us.”

🎥 Slaven Bilic says West Ham United do not want to sell Dimitri Payet after the midfielder asked to leave the Club#COYI pic.twitter.com/MsessmhRBj — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 12, 2017

Bilic also said that money wasn’t the issue; they weren’t going to sell him.

“I expect him to come back and show commitment,” Bilic said.

The 29-year-old French attacking midfielder has emerged as a star for West Ham since he signed with the club in 2015, scoring 11 goals in 48 appearances and serving as the creative spark for the team. Bilic did not say which clubs had reached out about Payet’s services, but he has been linked to a move to French megaclub Paris Saint-Germain.