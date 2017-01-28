Danny Welbeck scores two goals, celebrates with two #SaltBaes

Danny Welbeck is back from injury and he’s getting buckets. It took him all of 22 minutes to score twice, but more importantly, it took him all of 22 minutes to perfect the #SaltBae celebration.

There was the first goal and celebration.

Now there’s nothing wrong with that celebration, but it’s not great work. He has all the time and space in the world and doesn’t really go over the top to sell it. If you’re going #SaltBae, you gotta go full #SaltBae.

But he got a second chance.

And that is excellent. He has a teammate trying to drag him down and he still managed to get it off. He did it with more flare too, selling it ahead of time. That is how it’s done.

We have to give Welbeck some slack. He’s been injured and is working the rust off. That includes celebrations, but he’s already showing marked improvement.

