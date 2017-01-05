Borussia Monchengladbach got creative when introducing their newest signing

A German Team are at it again.

Borussia Monchengladbach just completed the signing of Timothee Kolodziejczak from Sevilla for €10 million, and he was unveiled today to the club’s supporters. Kolodziejczak’s name is, understandably a bit difficult for many to pronounce, so the Gladbach social media team got creative (as they have so many times before) with his intro.

Kolo it is!

The 25-year-old Frenchman won two Europa League titles with Sevilla, and he’ll will slot into the center of Gladbach’s defense to help pull them up from near the relegation spots and into the top half of the table.

Now we’re all just waiting for Gladbach to sign another player so we can see them get creative again on the unveiling. No pressure.