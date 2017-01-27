Arsene Wenger banned 4 matches for pushing referee

Arsene Wenger has been handed a four-match touchline ban by the FA for pushing the fourth official in Arsenal’s win over Burnley last week.

Wenger was incensed when Burnley were awarded a penalty kick that allowed them to equalize and was sent to the stands for his complaints. Wenger walked down the tunnel, but continued to watch the match from there, which is not allowed. The fourth official asked him to continue down the tunnel, which is when Wenger responded with a push.

The FA immediately charged Wenger with misconduct and the Arsenal boss opted not to contest it. He admitted what he did was wrong and said that he would accept whatever punishment the FA handed down. On Friday, he learned that punishment was a four-match touchline ban, plus a £25,000 fine.

A touchline ban requires that Wenger not be on the pitch, but he can be in the stadium and will presumably watch from the stands. The ban will apply to the Gunners’ upcoming FA Cup match against Southampton, then Premier League contests versus Watford, Chelsea and Hull.