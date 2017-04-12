Can SDSU and the Padres fill the void of losing the Chargers for San Diego?
The Padres being good will certainly help.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Wil Myers on his cycle Monday night vs Colorado
1 day ago
Is it surprising that the Padres are off to a good start?
1 day ago
Nick Hardwick to Padres fans: 'Be patient'
1 day ago
WATCH: Wil Myers hits for the 2nd cycle in Padres history
1 day ago
FSSD salutes the US Navy Parachute Team
3 days ago
WATCH: Manuel Margot blasts 2 home runs off Matt Cain
4 days ago