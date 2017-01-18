Chris Paul to undergo surgery for torn ligament in thumb

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The streaking Clippers are down another All-Star.

Chris Paul will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The team said Tuesday its veteran point guard will continue to undergo treatment and evaluation by the club’s medical staff.

Paul was injured on a first-half play involving Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook in Monday night’s victory. Paul didn’t return in the second half.

Paul is averaging 17.5 points, 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds, and leads the NBA with 2.25 steals per game. He missed a total of seven games last month and early this month because of hamstring issues.

The Clippers are 7-0 in 2017, equaling their best start to a calendar year since 1974.

They’ve done it without star forward Blake Griffin, who is likely to be back next week after recovering from right knee surgery. His return adheres to the team’s original estimate of him being out four to six weeks.

Griffin was averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists before having arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right knee on Dec. 20.