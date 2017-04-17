Channel Numbers for Ducks-Flames Game 3

PROGRAMMING ALERT

Monday, April 17

Ducks at Flames available LIVE on FSSD Alternate Channels

Padres at Braves available LIVE on FOX Sports San Diego

FOX Sports San Diego’s live coverage of Monday’s Stanley Cup Playoff game between the Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames will be available to viewers on the network’s various alternate channels, as well as FOX Sports GO. Coverage begins at 6:30 PM PST with Ducks Live.

FOX SPORTS SAN DIEGO ALTERNATE CHANNELS

AT&T U-verse: 691, 1691 (HD)

DIRECTV: Channel 694-1 (SD and HD)

Dish: 445, 9515 (HD), 412-33 (Hopper)

Cox Cable: N/A – Viewers can watch on FOX Sports GO

Spectrum: N/A – Viewers can watch on FOX Sports GO

FOX Sports San Diego’s live coverage of the San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves game will remain on FSSD’s regular channels beginning at 4:30 PM PST.

FOX SPORTS SAN DIEGO

AT&T U-verse: Channels 776 and 1776 (HD)

Cox Cable: Channels 56 and 1056 (HD)

DIRECTV: Channels 694 and 694-1 (HD)

Dish: Channel 408

Spectrum: 322