Channel Numbers for Ducks-Flames Game 3
PROGRAMMING ALERT
Monday, April 17
Ducks at Flames available LIVE on FSSD Alternate Channels
Padres at Braves available LIVE on FOX Sports San Diego
FOX Sports San Diego’s live coverage of Monday’s Stanley Cup Playoff game between the Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames will be available to viewers on the network’s various alternate channels, as well as FOX Sports GO. Coverage begins at 6:30 PM PST with Ducks Live.
FOX SPORTS SAN DIEGO ALTERNATE CHANNELS
AT&T U-verse: 691, 1691 (HD)
DIRECTV: Channel 694-1 (SD and HD)
Dish: 445, 9515 (HD), 412-33 (Hopper)
Cox Cable: N/A – Viewers can watch on FOX Sports GO
Spectrum: N/A – Viewers can watch on FOX Sports GO
FOX Sports San Diego’s live coverage of the San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves game will remain on FSSD’s regular channels beginning at 4:30 PM PST.
FOX SPORTS SAN DIEGO
AT&T U-verse: Channels 776 and 1776 (HD)
Cox Cable: Channels 56 and 1056 (HD)
DIRECTV: Channels 694 and 694-1 (HD)
Dish: Channel 408
Spectrum: 322