Olympic medalists Ashton Eaton, Brianne Theisen-Eaton jointly announce retirement

Both two-time Olympic gold medalist Ashton Eaton and his wife, bronze medalist Brianne Theisen-Eaton, announced their retirement from competition in a post on their website on Wednesday morning.

I give everything to the decathlon. I did all I could. Thank u for making it the best time of my life. I'm retiring. https://t.co/x6kPMp9Jxz — Ashton Eaton (@AshtonJEaton) January 4, 2017

Eaton won two gold medals in the decathlon representing the United States at the 2012 and 2016 Games, respectively. In qualifying for London 2012, Eaton achieved a decathlon score of 9039, breaking the previous world record of 9026 points set by Roman Šebrle in 2001.

In Rio 2016, Eaton defended his gold medal, and in doing so tied the Olympic record with a score of 8893.

In his post on their site, Eaton wrote:

…it’s my time to depart from athletics; to do something new. Frankly there isn’t much more I want to do in sport. I gave the most physically robust years of my life to the discovery and pursuit of my limits in this domain. Did I reach them? Truthfully I’m not sure anyone really does. It seems like we tend to run out of time or will before we run out of potential. That makes humanity limitless then, as far as I’m concerned. And I think that’s inspiring.

Eaton’s wife, Brianne Theisen-Eaton, represented Canada at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, respectively, winning bronze in the heptathlon at the 2016 Games. She came in first last year in the World Indoor Championships in the heptathlon. She wrote of her retirement: “I went after what I set out to do and whether I achieved it or fell short is not the point. The point is that I know deep down that I gave it every ounce of energy I had and that if I went back and did it all over again, I would not change a thing; I could not have done anything better.”