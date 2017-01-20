Imre leads Provezza IX to top of leaderboard at Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) Turkish yachtsman Veli Ergin Imre sailed Provezza IX to the top of the 52 Super Series class leaderboard on Thursday with just one race remaining at the Key West Race Week sailing regatta in the Florida Keys.

Following the eighth and ninth races, three yachts are two points behind Provezza including Quantum Racing, owned by Amway president Doug DeVos; Platoon, skippered by German Harm M�ller Spreer, and Italian-flagged Azzurra, led by Guillermo Parada.

Calvi Network, captained by Italian Carlo Alberini, is in jeopardy of missing a third consecutive J/70 class victory. Calvi had a disastrous second race Thursday, finishing 22nd in the 42-boat class. New England Ropes, skippered by Tim Healy of Jamestown, Rhode Island, leads by nine points.

The final race is set for Friday.

—

Online: https://keywestraceweek.com