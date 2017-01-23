DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Charles Cook had 15 points, nine rebounds and a career-high six assists, Scoochie Smith scored 19, including five 3-pointers, and Dayton cruised to a 67-46 win over Saint Louis on Sunday.

A jumper and then a 3-pointer by Mike Crawford gave Saint Louis a 10-4 lead about three minutes in, but the Billikens went scoreless over the next 10:13 and scored two points in the next 14:40 as Dayton opened a 15-point lead with 3:25 left in the half. Cook hit two 3s and Xeyrius Williams made another during a 14-4 run that put the Flyers up 56-28, their biggest lead, with 10:58 to go.

Dayton (15-4, 6-1 Atlantic 10) shot just 41 percent from the field, but made 10 3-pointers and hit 17 of 21 from the free-throw line.

Saint Louis (5-24, 1-6) tied its season low with 15 made field goals and hit a season-worst three 3-pointers.

Crawford, who had 11 points, was the only Billikens player to score in double figures.