Twi-lights: Wolves 111, Magic 105

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 111-105 overtime win over the Orlando Magic had a little bit of everything.

Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns threw down some thunderous dunks, while Shabazz Muhammad came off the bench and nailed a third-quarter buzzer-beater.

Check out the best highlights below, as well as all of out postgame interviews: