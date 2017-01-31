Twi-lights: Wolves 111, Magic 105
The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 111-105 overtime win over the Orlando Magic had a little bit of everything.
Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns threw down some thunderous dunks, while Shabazz Muhammad came off the bench and nailed a third-quarter buzzer-beater.
Check out the best highlights below, as well as all of out postgame interviews:
