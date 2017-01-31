The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 111-105 overtime win over the Orlando Magic had a little bit of everything.

Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns threw down some thunderous dunks, while Shabazz Muhammad came off the bench and nailed a third-quarter buzzer-beater.

Check out the best highlights below, as well as all of out postgame interviews:

Rubio tosses a perfect pass and Wiggins hammers it home! The @Timberwolves are live on #FOXSportsGO and @fsnorth: https://t.co/9ZsHyjaNDS pic.twitter.com/2dH17bkSg0 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 31, 2017

.@Timberwolves star @22Wiggins on his game-tying shot: "My teammates trust me to put the ball in the bucket when it counts" pic.twitter.com/SLsaKPBUih — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 31, 2017

.@rickyrubio9 was a man of few words after knocking down a career-high six 3-pointers for the @Timberwolves: "It felt good. Really good." pic.twitter.com/yKcWLJEqJc — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 31, 2017