Minnesota Wild recall defenseman Mike Reilly

The Minnesota Wild recalled defenseman Mike Reilly from their AHL affiliate Thursday morning after fellow defender Jonas Brodin suffered a fractured finger in a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Brodin is expected to miss at least four weeks.

A frequent call-up since signing with the Wild as a free agent in 2015, Reilly has appeared in nine NHL games this season, registering 15 shots on goal while averaging nearly 13 minutes of ice time per game.

Reilly spent three years with the Minnesota Gophers before signing with the Wild and has shined in the AHL, scoring four goals and adding 11 assists in 29 games for the team’s minor-league affiliate.