FOX Sports North PLUS Channel Information

FOX Sports North PLUS is a channel used by FOX Sports North to simultaneously show multiple live events on two channels, giving viewers another option to follow their local teams.

As the exclusive local television partner of the Minnesota Twins, Wild, Gopher hockey team, and cable partner to the Minnesota Timberwolves, FOX Sports North televises over 300 live events annually. With multiple teams and just one channel, scheduling conflicts are inevitable. FOX Sports PLUS offers a solution.

FOX Sports North PLUS is available to all video providers that carry FOX Sports North. Most providers carry FOX Sports North PLUS as a 24-hour full-time HD channel. Others choose to offer selected FOX Sports North PLUS programming and designate a local channel to show the events.

As FOX Sports North continues to expand its programming lineup, FOX Sports North PLUS becomes an essential outlet to televise more programming.

FOX Sports North PLUS Channel Listings:

Comcast: 963 (HD), 254 (SD)

DirecTV: 668-2 (HD ONLY)

DISH: 446 (SD), 9516 (HD), 412-34 (Hopper)

Charter Communications: 227 SD, 827 HD (or 324)

Mediacom: 22 – Various MN, SD, IA

126 (SD) 834 (HD) – St. Peter, MN