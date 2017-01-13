FOX Sports North PLUS Channel Information

FOX Sports North PLUS is a channel used by FOX Sports North to simultaneously show multiple live events on two channels, giving viewers another option to follow their local teams.

As the exclusive local television partner of the Minnesota Twins, Wild, Gopher hockey team, and cable partner to the Minnesota Timberwolves, FOX Sports North televises over 300 live events annually. With multiple teams and just one channel, scheduling conflicts are inevitable. FOX Sports PLUS offers a solution.

FOX Sports North PLUS is available to all video providers that carry FOX Sports North. Most providers carry FOX Sports North PLUS as a 24-hour full-time HD channel. Others choose to offer selected FOX Sports North PLUS programming and designate a local channel to show the events.

As FOX Sports North continues to expand its programming lineup, FOX Sports North PLUS becomes an essential outlet to televise more programming.

FOX Sports North PLUS Channel Listings:

Comcast: 963 (HD), 254 (SD)

DirecTV:  668-2 (HD ONLY)

DISH: 446 (SD), 9516 (HD), 412-34 (Hopper)

Charter Communications: 227 SD, 827 HD (or 324)

Mediacom: 22 – Various MN, SD, IA

126 (SD) 834 (HD) – St. Peter, MN

Cable Operator System Channel Full Time/Event Only
Ace Communications Group MN, IA 126 FULL TIME
Albany Mutual Telephone Albany, MN 153 FULL TIME
Algona Municipal Utilities Algona, IA 14 EVENT ONLY
Alliance Communications MN, SD, IA 203 FULL TIME
Arvig various MN 14 EVENT ONLY
Baldwin Telecommunications Baldwin, WI 280 FULL TIME
BEK Communicatiosn Steele, ND 78 FULL TIME
Benton Cablevision Rice, MN 26.2(SD) 98 (SD), 728 (HD) FULL TIME
BEVCOMM Blue Earth, MN 290 FULL TIME
BEVCOMM New Prague, Faribault County 32 FULL TIME
Cable One Fargo/Moorhead 172 EVENT ONLY
Celect Communications Spring Valley, WI 214 FULL TIME
Centurylink PRISM TV Twin Cities, MN 745 (SD) 1745 (HD) FULL TIME
Charter Communications MN 227 (SD) 827  (HD) FULL TIME
Charter Communications Winona/Western WI 324 FULL TIME
Comcast Twin Cities, MN 254 (SD) 963(HD) FULL TIME
Consolidated Cablevision Dickinson, ND 237 FULL TIME
Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC) Brainerd/Baxter, MN 99 FULL TIME
Crosslake Communications Crosslake, MN 305 FULL TIME
Daktel Communications Jamestown, ND 37 FULL TIME
Dickey Rural Services Ashley, Oakes, ND 705 FULL TIME
DirecTV MN, ND, SD, IA 668-2 EVENT ONLY
Dishnet MN, ND, SD, IA Varies – check guide EVENT ONLY
Emily Cooperative Telephone Emily, MN 158 FULL TIME
Enventis Mankato 34 (SD) 534 (HD) FULL TIME
Fibernet Monticello Monticello, MN 222 (SD) FULL TIME
Gigabit Minnesota Rosemount, MN 102 (SD), 559 (HD) FULL TIME
Garden Valley Telephone Erskine, MN 78 (SD), 1078 (HD) FULL TIME
Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Brandon, MN 426 FULL TIME
GoldenWest Cablevision SD 317 (HD) FULL TIME
Halstad Telephone Company Halstad,ND 22 FULL TIME
Hiawatha Broadband various MN 252 or 438 FULL TIME
Integra Telecom Prior Lake, MN 76 (SD) 1076 (HD) FULL TIME
Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative SD 192 FULL TIME
James Valley Telecommunications SD 73 FULL TIME
KM Telecom Kasson, Mantorville, Dodge Center 120 FULL TIME
Lakeland Communications Milltown, WI 221 (Cable) 306 (SD) 881 (HD) FULL TIME
Laurens Municipal Communications Laurens, IA 22 FULL TIME
Longlines IA, SD 211 (SD) 851 (HD) FULL TIME
Lonsdale Video Ventures Lonsdale, MN 125 FULL TIME
Mediacom various MN, SD, IA 22 EVENT ONLY
Mediacom St. Peter, MN 126 (SD), 834 (HD) FULL TIME
Midcontinent Communications MN, ND, SD 339 (SD) 639 (HD) FULL TIME
Midcontinent Communications International Falls, MN 415 (SD), 769 (HD) FULL TIME
Midcontinent Communications Vermillion, MN 444 (SD), 536 (HD) FULL TIME
Milaca Local Link Milaca, MN 26.2(SD) 98 (SD), 728 (HD) FULL TIME
Milford Cable TV IA 41 FULL TIME
MLGC Enderlin, ND 36 (SD), 536 (HD) FULL TIME
North Dakota Telephone Company ND 41 (SD) 641 (HD) FULL TIME
Northwest Communications Amery, WI 280 FULL TIME
NU Telecom MN 211 FULL TIME
NVC SD 73 FULL TIME
Ottercom MN 1 EVENT ONLY
Ottercom IPTV MN 133 (SD), 733 (HD) FULL TIME
Paul Bunyan Television Bemidji, Grand Rapids 60 (SD), 560 (HD) FULL TIME
Polar Communications ND 561 (SD) 761 (HD) FULL TIME
Reservation Telephone Cooperative Parshall, ND 224(SD), 424 (HD) FULL TIME
Santel Communications Woonsocket and Mitchell, SD 399 FULL TIME
SCI Broadband Hinckley, MN 281 FULL TIME
Sjoberg’s Cable TV Roseau, Warroad, Thief River Falls 151 (SD), 651 (HD) FULL TIME
Spencer Municipal Utilities Spencer, IA 144 FULL TIME
SRT Communications Minot, ND 126 or 305 FULL TIME
SS Telecom SD 76 FULL TIME
Swiftel Communications Brookings, SD 77 FULL TIME
The Community Agency IA 599 FULL TIME
United Telephone Mutual Aid ND 93 (SD) 749 (HD) FULL TIME
Valley Communications Herreid, SD 35 FULL TIME
Vast Broadband Rapid City, SD 79 FULL TIME
Vast Broadband Viborg, SD, Marshall, MN 73 FULL TIME
Venture Communications various SD 156 FULL TIME
Video Services Bode, IA 68 FULL TIME
WesTel Systems Alton, Marcus, Quimby, Remsen, Sutherland, IA 741(HD only) FULL TIME
Windom Cable Communications Windom, MN 69 FULL TIME