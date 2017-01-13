FOX Sports North PLUS Channel Information
FOX Sports North PLUS is a channel used by FOX Sports North to simultaneously show multiple live events on two channels, giving viewers another option to follow their local teams.
As the exclusive local television partner of the Minnesota Twins, Wild, Gopher hockey team, and cable partner to the Minnesota Timberwolves, FOX Sports North televises over 300 live events annually. With multiple teams and just one channel, scheduling conflicts are inevitable. FOX Sports PLUS offers a solution.
FOX Sports North PLUS is available to all video providers that carry FOX Sports North. Most providers carry FOX Sports North PLUS as a 24-hour full-time HD channel. Others choose to offer selected FOX Sports North PLUS programming and designate a local channel to show the events.
As FOX Sports North continues to expand its programming lineup, FOX Sports North PLUS becomes an essential outlet to televise more programming.
FOX Sports North PLUS Channel Listings:
Comcast: 963 (HD), 254 (SD)
DirecTV: 668-2 (HD ONLY)
DISH: 446 (SD), 9516 (HD), 412-34 (Hopper)
Charter Communications: 227 SD, 827 HD (or 324)
Mediacom: 22 – Various MN, SD, IA
126 (SD) 834 (HD) – St. Peter, MN
|Cable Operator
|System
|Channel
|Full Time/Event Only
|Ace Communications Group
|MN, IA
|126
|FULL TIME
|Albany Mutual Telephone
|Albany, MN
|153
|FULL TIME
|Algona Municipal Utilities
|Algona, IA
|14
|EVENT ONLY
|Alliance Communications
|MN, SD, IA
|203
|FULL TIME
|Arvig
|various MN
|14
|EVENT ONLY
|Baldwin Telecommunications
|Baldwin, WI
|280
|FULL TIME
|BEK Communicatiosn
|Steele, ND
|78
|FULL TIME
|Benton Cablevision
|Rice, MN
|26.2(SD) 98 (SD), 728 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|BEVCOMM
|Blue Earth, MN
|290
|FULL TIME
|BEVCOMM
|New Prague, Faribault County
|32
|FULL TIME
|Cable One
|Fargo/Moorhead
|172
|EVENT ONLY
|Celect Communications
|Spring Valley, WI
|214
|FULL TIME
|Centurylink PRISM TV
|Twin Cities, MN
|745 (SD) 1745 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Charter Communications
|MN
|227 (SD) 827 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Charter Communications
|Winona/Western WI
|324
|FULL TIME
|Comcast
|Twin Cities, MN
|254 (SD) 963(HD)
|FULL TIME
|Consolidated Cablevision
|Dickinson, ND
|237
|FULL TIME
|Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC)
|Brainerd/Baxter, MN
|99
|FULL TIME
|Crosslake Communications
|Crosslake, MN
|305
|FULL TIME
|Daktel Communications
|Jamestown, ND
|37
|FULL TIME
|Dickey Rural Services
|Ashley, Oakes, ND
|705
|FULL TIME
|DirecTV
|MN, ND, SD, IA
|668-2
|EVENT ONLY
|Dishnet
|MN, ND, SD, IA
|Varies – check guide
|EVENT ONLY
|Emily Cooperative Telephone
|Emily, MN
|158
|FULL TIME
|Enventis
|Mankato
|34 (SD) 534 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Fibernet Monticello
|Monticello, MN
|222 (SD)
|FULL TIME
|Gigabit Minnesota
|Rosemount, MN
|102 (SD), 559 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Garden Valley Telephone
|Erskine, MN
|78 (SD), 1078 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Gardonville Cooperative Telephone
|Brandon, MN
|426
|FULL TIME
|GoldenWest Cablevision
|SD
|317 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Halstad Telephone Company
|Halstad,ND
|22
|FULL TIME
|Hiawatha Broadband
|various MN
|252 or 438
|FULL TIME
|Integra Telecom
|Prior Lake, MN
|76 (SD) 1076 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative
|SD
|192
|FULL TIME
|James Valley Telecommunications
|SD
|73
|FULL TIME
|KM Telecom
|Kasson, Mantorville, Dodge Center
|120
|FULL TIME
|Lakeland Communications
|Milltown, WI
|221 (Cable) 306 (SD) 881 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Laurens Municipal Communications
|Laurens, IA
|22
|FULL TIME
|Longlines
|IA, SD
|211 (SD) 851 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Lonsdale Video Ventures
|Lonsdale, MN
|125
|FULL TIME
|Mediacom
|various MN, SD, IA
|22
|EVENT ONLY
|Mediacom
|St. Peter, MN
|126 (SD), 834 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Midcontinent Communications
|MN, ND, SD
|339 (SD) 639 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Midcontinent Communications
|International Falls, MN
|415 (SD), 769 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Midcontinent Communications
|Vermillion, MN
|444 (SD), 536 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Milaca Local Link
|Milaca, MN
|26.2(SD) 98 (SD), 728 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Milford Cable TV
|IA
|41
|FULL TIME
|MLGC
|Enderlin, ND
|36 (SD), 536 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|North Dakota Telephone Company
|ND
|41 (SD) 641 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Northwest Communications
|Amery, WI
|280
|FULL TIME
|NU Telecom
|MN
|211
|FULL TIME
|NVC
|SD
|73
|FULL TIME
|Ottercom
|MN
|1
|EVENT ONLY
|Ottercom IPTV
|MN
|133 (SD), 733 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Paul Bunyan Television
|Bemidji, Grand Rapids
|60 (SD), 560 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Polar Communications
|ND
|561 (SD) 761 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Reservation Telephone Cooperative
|Parshall, ND
|224(SD), 424 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Santel Communications
|Woonsocket and Mitchell, SD
|399
|FULL TIME
|SCI Broadband
|Hinckley, MN
|281
|FULL TIME
|Sjoberg’s Cable TV
|Roseau, Warroad, Thief River Falls
|151 (SD), 651 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Spencer Municipal Utilities
|Spencer, IA
|144
|FULL TIME
|SRT Communications
|Minot, ND
|126 or 305
|FULL TIME
|SS Telecom
|SD
|76
|FULL TIME
|Swiftel Communications
|Brookings, SD
|77
|FULL TIME
|The Community Agency
|IA
|599
|FULL TIME
|United Telephone Mutual Aid
|ND
|93 (SD) 749 (HD)
|FULL TIME
|Valley Communications
|Herreid, SD
|35
|FULL TIME
|Vast Broadband
|Rapid City, SD
|79
|FULL TIME
|Vast Broadband
|Viborg, SD, Marshall, MN
|73
|FULL TIME
|Venture Communications
|various SD
|156
|FULL TIME
|Video Services
|Bode, IA
|68
|FULL TIME
|WesTel Systems
|Alton, Marcus, Quimby, Remsen, Sutherland, IA
|741(HD only)
|FULL TIME
|Windom Cable Communications
|Windom, MN
|69
|FULL TIME