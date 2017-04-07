Top Tweets: Staal brothers reunite at center ice

FOX Sports North rounds up the top social media posts of the week.

TWEET: Young Bulldog fan giving a thumbs up for his favorite team! #FrozenFour

RYAN'S TAKE: Awwwwwww.

TWEET: Help us give ELITE support to our men's gymnastics team as they head to Big Ten Championships this week!   RTB!  The "HOW!! #SkiUMah

RYAN'S TAKE: "Shoot. Somebody blinked. Coach, can you stay up there a little longer?"

TWEET: Am I on that list?

RYAN'S TAKE: At this point *shrugs* maybe?

TWEET: .@UMDMensHockey's Alex Iafallo and Dominic Toninato breaking bread with @Buccigross on the eve of the #frozenfour

RYAN'S TAKE: College hockey and deep dish? Hold on guys, I'm on my way.

TWEET: This prison break resurrection gives me hope that MJ might even come outta retirement

RYAN'S TAKE: It's 2017. Anything is possible.

TWEET: With 21 days until the NFL Draft, a little reminder that we selected this guy with the 21st overall pick in 1998. #tbt

RYAN'S TAKE: That jacket… You can tell it’s the '90s.

TWEET: #mnwild locker room is set for tonight with these sweet 1967 North Stars jerseys 👀

RYAN'S TAKE: I'll take one. Or… like… five. Please.

TWEET: 66 on the 6th - happy bertday @BertBlyleven28! #cakeandbacon

RYAN'S TAKE: The breakfast of champions.

TWEET: Parise: "I was happy my mom was able to dig it out of one of his old bags...for me it was special." #mnwild

RYAN'S TAKE: Wow.

TWEET: Jordan Staal presented Eric Staal a painting on behalf of the @NHLCanes in honor of his 1000th @NHL game. #Staal1000

RYAN'S TAKE: Not pictured: the other two Staal brothers, both of whom also play pro hockey. Pond hockey in the Staal household must be brutal.

