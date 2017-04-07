Top Tweets: Staal brothers reunite at center ice Ryan Lund @Ryan_Lund FOX Sports North Apr 7, 2017 at 10:50a ET FOX Sports North rounds up the top social media posts of the week. Twitter Minnesota Wild UMD Bulldogs TWITTER HANDLE: @UMDBulldogs TWEET: Young Bulldog fan giving a thumbs up for his favorite team! #FrozenFour RYAN'S TAKE: Awwwwwww. Twitter UMD Athletics P.J. Fleck, Gophers football coach TWITTER HANDLE: @Coach_Fleck TWEET: Help us give ELITE support to our men's gymnastics team as they head to Big Ten Championships this week! RTB! The "HOW!! #SkiUMah RYAN'S TAKE: "Shoot. Somebody blinked. Coach, can you stay up there a little longer?" Twitter P.J. Fleck Mike Modano, former North Stars forward TWITTER HANDLE: @9modano TWEET: Am I on that list? RYAN'S TAKE: At this point *shrugs* maybe? Twitter Mike Modano Minnesota Duluth athletics TWITTER HANDLE: @UMDBulldogs TWEET: .@UMDMensHockey's Alex Iafallo and Dominic Toninato breaking bread with @Buccigross on the eve of the #frozenfour RYAN'S TAKE: College hockey and deep dish? Hold on guys, I'm on my way. Twitter UMD Athletics Latavius Murray, Vikings running back TWITTER HANDLE: @LataviusM TWEET: This prison break resurrection gives me hope that MJ might even come outta retirement RYAN'S TAKE: It's 2017. Anything is possible. Twitter Latavius Murray Minnesota Vikings TWITTER HANDLE: @Vikings TWEET: With 21 days until the NFL Draft, a little reminder that we selected this guy with the 21st overall pick in 1998. #tbt RYAN'S TAKE: That jacket… You can tell it’s the '90s. Twitter Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Wild TWITTER HANDLE: @mnwild TWEET: #mnwild locker room is set for tonight with these sweet 1967 North Stars jerseys 👀 RYAN'S TAKE: I'll take one. Or… like… five. Please. Twitter Minnesota Wild Marney Gellner, FOX Sports North reporter TWITTER HANDLE: @MarneyGellner TWEET: 66 on the 6th - happy bertday @BertBlyleven28! #cakeandbacon RYAN'S TAKE: The breakfast of champions. Twitter Marney Gellner Minnesota Wild TWITTER HANDLE: @mnwild TWEET: Parise: "I was happy my mom was able to dig it out of one of his old bags...for me it was special." #mnwild RYAN'S TAKE: Wow. Twitter Minnesota Wild Minnesota Wild TWITTER HANDLE: @mnwild TWEET: Jordan Staal presented Eric Staal a painting on behalf of the @NHLCanes in honor of his 1000th @NHL game. #Staal1000 RYAN'S TAKE: Not pictured: the other two Staal brothers, both of whom also play pro hockey. Pond hockey in the Staal household must be brutal. Twitter Minnesota Wild Next Gallery 11 Top 10 regular seasons in Minnesota pro sports history Start Gallery »