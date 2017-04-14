Top Tweets: Kevin Gorg is … pumped for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Amanda Kessel, former Gophers forward

TWITTER HANDLE: @AmandaKessel8

TWEET: Wow. The best way to end a great day 😬 @mduggan10 @KendallCoyne Thank you @EmpireStateBldg #views #empirestatebuilding #TeamUSA

RYAN'S TAKE: If I won a gold medal I would wear it in literally every photo taken of me from that point on.