5 Wild breakout candidates for the 2017-18 season

Hockey season is almost here.

The Minnesota Wild open the Detroit Red Wings' new arena Thursday night, before heading to Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the first game of the season on FOX Sports North.

And while they may not have made many big offseason moves, this Wild roster could look a little different this season thanks to a group of young players with the potential to break out.

From prospects like Luke Kunin and Mike Reilly to established players like Matt Dumba, we're taking a look at the Wild players we think are primed for a big season.

Check out our top breakout candidates of the 2017-18 season.