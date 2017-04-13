Round 4: Everson Griffin (2010)

It's hard to believe Griffen was held without a sack as a rookie because he's had 48 in the six seasons since. In that time, Griffen has turned himself into one of the better defensive ends in the league, recording eight or more sacks in a season four times, including 12 in 2014 and 10.5 in '15. Griffen has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. If you think Brian Robison (56 sacks, 17.5 passes defensed and 13 forced fumbles in 10 seasons) is the choice here, we'd have no argument.

Other notables: Ray Edwards (2006) and Robison (2007).