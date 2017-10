History definitely won't be on the Minnesota Twins' side Tuesday when they take on the New York Yankees in the American League wild-card game.

In fact, you could argue that history is actively rooting against them.

The Twins' string of playoff appearances in the early aughts coincided with a stretch of dominance for the Yankees, who eliminated Minnesota from the playoffs four times from 2003-10.

Vegas, as you'd expect, is betting against them.

Bovada gives the Twins miniscule 28/1 odds of winning the Wild Series, while the Yankees are -245 favorites (per Odds Shark) to knock them out Tuesday.

But the Twins have made a habit of defying such predictions this year.

Minnesota is the first team to lose 100 games and make the playoffs the following season, while its combination of sound defense and a surprisingly potent offense should be enough to give starting pitcher Luis Severino and the Yankees pause.

How will they do it?

We have some ideas.